Argentina's government said on Thursday that it had agreed with France's Total to work to boost natural gas output by 2 million cubic meters per day at two Patagonian fields where YPF -- which is being nationalized -- also has a stake.

YPF, placed under interim state control this week, named the two fields as Aguada Pichana and Aguada San Roque, which are operated jointly by the company, Total and Pan American Energy , with Total taking the lead. The fields account for about 20 percent of Argentina's total natural gas output, a government statement said.