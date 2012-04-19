Argentina's government said on Thursday that it had agreed with
France's Total to work to boost natural gas output by
2 million cubic meters per day at two Patagonian fields where
YPF -- which is being nationalized -- also has
a stake.
YPF, placed under interim state control this week, named the
two fields as Aguada Pichana and Aguada San Roque, which are
operated jointly by the company, Total and Pan American Energy
, with Total taking the lead. The fields account
for about 20 percent of Argentina's total natural gas output, a
government statement said.