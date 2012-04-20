UPDATE 1-JD.com plans expansion into Thailand by end of year
* JD to expand drone network into rural China (Adds comments by Liu, further details)
Mexico's IPC stock index rises 0.31 percent to 39,517 points helped by upbeat U.S. earning reports and a better-than-expected German business sentiment survey. The index is set to gain nearly one percent for the week after slipping for the last two weeks.
* JD to expand drone network into rural China (Adds comments by Liu, further details)
* Teva announces exclusive launch of Generic Pataday® in the United States