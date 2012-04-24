Argentina's peso closed at a fresh low in formal, interbank
trade on Tuesday, pressured by persistent safe-haven
dollar-buying that has accelerated following the government's
move to seize control of energy company YPF, traders
said. The peso fell 0.11 percent to 4.41/4.4125 per dollar.
On the black market, as measured by Reuters, the peso
sank a hefty 1.76 percent to 5.11/5.13 per dollar in light
trade. Tight government controls on foreign currency purchases
have driven many savers to pay a premium to buy greenbacks in
the black market, widening the spread with the official rate.