Mexico's IPC stock index rises helped by sharp gains in shares
of brewer Grupo Modelo after reports it could sell a 50 percent
stake in the company and as shares of cement-maker Cemex jump.
The IPC stock index gained 0.25 percent to 39,162
points although concerns that an upcoming summit of European
policy makers would do little to resolve the region's debt woes
limited gains.
The sharp rise in Grupo Modelo caused the
exchange to halt trading after shares jumped 9.7 percent on
reports Belgian-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev could
purchased the 50 percent stake in the company it doesn't already
own. Cement-maker Cemex climbed 5.6 percent on a
proposal to refinance its debt until 2014.