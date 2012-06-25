China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
Petrobras Argentina, the local unit of Brazil's state-owned energy firm, said on Monday it had found new oil and natural gas resources on in its Estancia Agua Fresca concession in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz.
Preliminary drilling results indicate potential reserves estimated at about 6 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), the company said in a statement.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.