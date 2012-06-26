BRIEF-Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
Mexico's IPC stock index index is mostly flat, up 0.09 percent to 39,194 points, with investors cautious ahead of a European summit meeting this later week and after Spanish bond yields rose. Brewer Grupo Modelo slipped 4.17 percent after climbing more than 19 percent during the last session on reports of Anheuser-Busch InBev's interest in buying the rest of the company.
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director