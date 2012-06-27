Barclays analysts cut their share price estimates for
Brazilian wood pulp and paper producers Fibria and
Suzano on Wednesday due to falling pulp prices and
high debt levels.
Analysts led by Pedro Grimaldi cut Fibria's target price to
13 reais from 15 reais and slashed Suzano's target to 4 reais
from 8 reais after a recent new share offering. Grimaldi kept a
rating of "3-Underweight" for both stocks.
Rising global pulp inventories would likely cause a $50 per
ton drop in hardwood prices in August and September, he said.