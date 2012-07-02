Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria moved toward concluding the sale of land and forest assets in the northeastern state of Bahia to Caravelas Florestal with a 200 million reais ($99 million) payment, according to a Monday securities filing.

Another 35 million reais are due in November. Fibria announced the deal in March as part of a plan to sell assets and new shares to help pay down debt.

($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)