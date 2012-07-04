Mexico's IPC stock index slips 0.21 percent to 40,349 on weak economic data from China and Europe, retreating from historic highs reached in the last session. Volume is weak with U.S. markets closed for the national Independence Day holiday.

Cement maker Cemex led losses, slipping 1.45 percent while retailer Grupo Elektra advanced 1.28 percent. Elektra filed suit against Mexico's stock exchange on Tuesday for index methodology changes that the company said harmed share prices.