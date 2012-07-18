UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
Mexico's IPC stock index is flat after a seven-session rally that lifted the index to record heights.
Investor worry about the slow pace of economic recovery is stoking risk aversion across Latin American bourses. Telecommunications giant America Movil slips 0.55 percent and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico is off 0.24 percent.
BRUSSELS, June 7 The European Commission has approved a resolution scheme of Spain's Banco Popular Espanol based on a proposal prepared by the Single Resolution Board, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.