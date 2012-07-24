BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides update on sting platform
* Spring Bank provides update on its next-generation sting platform and announces publication of an abstract at ASCO related to its lead sting agonist candidate, SB 11285
TIM Participações, Brazil's second largest wireless carrier, pledged on Tuesday to double investments on service quality to 451 million reais ($221 million) a year through 2014, after regulators suspended sales of plans for constant disruptions. TIM Brazil, as the company is known, pledged to invest 9.5 billion reais in Brazil through 2014, Mario Girasole, TIM's senior vice president for regulatory issues, said on Tuesday.
* Spring Bank provides update on its next-generation sting platform and announces publication of an abstract at ASCO related to its lead sting agonist candidate, SB 11285
* PTI-428 amplifier clinical data in three separate populations of CF patients on track for mid-year