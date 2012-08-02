A revival in consumer lending may only take place early next
year, as banks will keep slowing disbursements amid a spike in
delinquencies, credit research company Serasa Experian said in a
report on a Thursday. Serasa's Consumer Credit Outlook index
fell 0.1 percent in June, the slowest decline for the indicator
in seven months, to 98.6. Readings below 100 reflect a downturn
in the market.
The index is used as a forward-looking gauge of trends in
loan disbursements, because it predicts lending origination
dynamics for the next six months. High consumer debt levels and
caution among lenders are likely to put the brakes on
disbursements for the rest of the year, Serasa Experian said.