Magnesita, the world's No. 3 producer of fireproof material for steel mills, saw second-quarter net income surge 30 percent from the prior three months after revenue rose faster than costs and a timid steelmaking recovery helped boost demand for some refractory products, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Profit beat the average estimate of 23.5 million reais made in a Reuters poll of six analysts. On a year-on-year basis, profit jumped 19 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, jumped 20 percent to 105.2 million reais, topping estimates in the poll.