Magnesita, the world's No. 3 producer of fireproof
material for steel mills, saw second-quarter net income surge 30
percent from the prior three months after revenue rose faster
than costs and a timid steelmaking recovery helped boost demand
for some refractory products, the company said in a securities
filing on Thursday.
Profit beat the average estimate of 23.5 million reais made
in a Reuters poll of six analysts. On a year-on-year basis,
profit jumped 19 percent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, jumped 20 percent to 105.2 million reais, topping
estimates in the poll.