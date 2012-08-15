According to Barclays analyst Fabio Zagatti, a survey conducted
by local pollster ProTeste with 200 households living in
Brazil's two largest states showed that low- and middle-class
families are currently using an average 46 percent of their
disposable income for debt-servicing. Barclays said on a
Wednesday report that ProTeste found that 57 percent of
respondents claim having outstanding debt of up to 500 reais
($246), while 39 percent said they owe at least 5,000 reais.
The numbers show debt-servicing burden twice as high as
official numbers from the central bank though, according to
Zagatti, that probably reflects ProTeste's methodology that
includes non-bank household debt. Over half of respondents
indicated that they hold debt of up to three months of maturity,
and about one-third have outstanding debt maturing after three
years.