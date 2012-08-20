Brazilian corporate demand for bank loans rose 7.9 percent in
July from the prior month, in a further indication that
expectations of a recovery in economic activity and the impact
of lower borrowing costs are likely to drive borrowing higher in
coming months, credit research company Serasa Experian said on
Monday. Still, on an annual basis, loan requests by large, small
and mid-sized companies fell 3 percent.
So far this year, corporate demand for bank loans is down 1
percent from the same period of 2011, Serasa said. On a
sequential basis, small-sized companies ramped up requests for
credit by 8.5 percent, while mid-sized and large companies
showed no growth in demand for loans in July, the company said.