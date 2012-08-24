Brazil's Banco Santander Brasil resumed a program to
buy back up to 57 million units, or about 1.5 percent of its
capital base, the company said in a regulary filling on Friday.
The plan will include 3.13 billion common shares and 2.85
billion preferential shares or American Depositary Receipts
(ADRs), the bank said in the statement.
The Sao Paulo-based bank, which is the local subsidiary of
Spain's Banco Santander, said the plan aims to
"maximize the generation of shareholder value through efficient
management of capital structure."
The bank added that the operation will help pay for
administration and senior employees.
Units are locally traded shares comprised of preferred and
common stock.