The board of card payment processor Redecard encouraged minority shareholders to accept a buyout offer from majority shareholder Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest financial conglomerate by market value, according to a security filing on Tuesday.

Itaú said last week that it would offer 35 reais per share on Sept. 24 to buy the 49.99 percent of Redecard it does not own, in a bid to protect the card payment processor's position in an increasingly competitive industry.