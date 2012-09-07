Shares in leading Argentine steelmaker Siderar were down 4.5 percent in afternoon trade after President Cristina Fernandez criticized a prominent executive at the Techint group that controls the company.

Siderar is majority-owned by Ternium SA, which is controlled by Argentina's Techint conglomerate. Techint executive director Paolo Rocca was quoted by local media as criticizing the government's policy direction this week, drawing a sharp response from Fernandez in a televised speech late on Thursday.

It is not the first time the steel company has been at odds with Fernandez's administration. Last year, it clashed with the government over dividend payments and the voting rights of state representatives on its board of directors.

Siderar was down at 1.28 pesos per share at 1650 GMT, contributing to a dip in the MerVal share index of 0.72 percent.