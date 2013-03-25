According to estimates by strategist Carlos Sequeira of BTG
Pactual Group, shares of real estate company Brasil Properties
SA will likely be included in the benchmark Bovespa
stock index, with a 0.7 percent weighting. In a Monday
client note, BTG Pactual said BM&FBovespa SA, which
owns the index, will announce the first preview of its
May-August 2013 indices.
In addition, Sequeira and his team said that shares in oil
and gas producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA
are likely to gain weight again - by 2.2 percentage points - in
the index for the upcoming preview. OGX will likely have a 5
percent weighting in the Bovespa, compared with the current 2.8
percent stake.
On a sector basis, oil & gas, mining, and steel shares
should win more space in the Bovespa at the expense of banks -
which look set for a reduction in their stake by an aggregate
1.9 percentage points, primarily due to a reduction of 0.7 point
in the stake of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and of 0.6
point in that for Banco do Brasil SA.