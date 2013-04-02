BRIEF-AES announces early results of its tender offers
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
Brazil's Gerdau SA, the largest long steel producer in the Americas, has hired the investment banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley & Co to arrange a series of meetings with bond investors in the United States and Europe, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Following the meetings, Gerdau might sell at least $500 million in global bonds, subject to market conditions, the sources added.
The investor meetings are scheduled to start on Wednesday and extend through Friday in London, New York, Los Angeles and Boston. A team of Gerdau executives led by Chief Financial Officer André Pires will lead the meetings, the sources said.
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals- entered into waiver, consent letter agreement with CVI Investments amending terms of warrants previously issued to CVI on Sept. 1, 2016
* Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd announces $35 million bought deal equity financing