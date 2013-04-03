BTG Investments, a unit of BTG Pactual Group, plans
to sell five-year senior unsecured bonds as early as next week,
two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.
The size of the offering has not yet been determined, the
sources said.
The notes are expected to be rated "BBB minus" by Fitch
ratings, the lowest investment-grade ranking. Investors and bank
officials will meet between April 4 and April 10 to discuss
terms of the deal, the sources said.
BTG Pactual's investment banking unit will handle the
transaction, along with units of Bank of America Corp,
Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA and
Citigroup Inc.