Brazilian steelmaker CSN deliberatedly hid hazardous
waste at a worker neighborhood nearby its main mill, Inea, the
Rio de Janeiro state environment agency, said on Thursday.
According to Inea, the company, formally known as Cia
Siderúrgica Nacional SA, buried great quantities of carcinogenic
elements like askarel, exposing workers who inhabit the Volta
Grande neighborhood to the substances.
In a statement, Inea said the company "hid environmental
damages" and said hundreds of workers will have to be removed
from the neighborhood. Inea officials plan to detail the
allegations and announce potential sanctions against CSN at a
news conference later on Thursday. A CSN spokesman in São Paulo
said the company has not been notified by Inea.