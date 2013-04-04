(Corrects to say that resignation plan was previously
Marcio Mello, chief executive officer of Brazilian oil and gas
company HRT Participações em Petróleo SA plans to
step down as chairman of the company's board of directors April
29 to comply with rules at the Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock
exchange, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
HRT and other companies that participate in the
BM&FBovespa's Novo Mercado, or "New Market" are required to
separate the positions of Board Chairman and CEO by May 2014,
the company said.
While resigning his chairmanship, Mello, the founder of HRT
will remain on the board and will continue as CEO, HRT said.