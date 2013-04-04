BRIEF-Prime Financial secures 100% stake in Altezza Partners
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
The board of directors of Brazilian insurer SulAmerica Seguros e Previdencia SA elected Gabriel Portella Fagundesit to be chief executive, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Portella, a former vice president of health and dental at SulAmerica, replaces Thomaz Luiz Cabral de Menezes who has decided to pursue personal projects, the filing said.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.