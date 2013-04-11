GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
The Argentine unit of Ford Motor Co plans to invest about 1 billion pesos ($195 million) to expand one of its plants to produce its new Ford Focus model.
The expansion will increase the plant's capacity by 19 percent and create 300 new jobs, Argentina's government said.
The expansion will conclude Ford Argentina's 2.71 billion peso investment plan for 2011 through 2014.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
SYDNEY, May 31 Better-than-expected China manufacturing data pushed London copper higher in early trading on Wednesday, reversing overnight losses.