The following is a list of price target and rating activity for
Brazilian stocks for Thursday:
1) CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets analyst Hayden Barstow cut the
12-month price target on U.S.-traded shares of Vale SA
by 5 percent to $18, but kept the recommendation at
"underperform."
2) Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Jorg
Friedemann raised the target for shares of Brazil's Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados to 28 reais from 24 reais,
saying worries over the impact of competition on earnings were
factored in. The firm raised its recommendation on the stock to
"buy" from "underperform."
3) BTG Pactual Group analyst Carlos Sequeira increased the
target on preferred shares of Telefónica Brasil SA to
62 reais from 57 reais and raised the recommendation on the
stock to "buy" from "neutral." Sequeira and his team also named
Telefónica Brasil as their top pick among Latin American
telecommunications shares.