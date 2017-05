Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazilian oil service and engineering company Lupatech SA to "D" from "CCC" on Thursday after the company failed to make a $6.79 million interest payment on $275 million of 9.875 percent perpetual bonds. Lupatech has said it faces cash-flow problems as giant oil projects by Brazil's state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA and other companies have been delayed. (Reuters Messaging: jeb.blount.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)