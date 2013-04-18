BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Kingold Jewelry reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by annual sales of $1.4 billion and record net income
Royal Dutch Shell Plc is interested in bidding for oil exploration rights in Brazil this year, the firm's CEO Peter Voser said after meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia.
Shell has already won approval to bid in an auction slated for May, Brazil's first since 2008. The company may also participate in a subsalt oil round scheduled for November and a natural gas auction slated for October, Voser said.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - co as sponsor, and unit as borrower entered into a credit agreement with federal home loan mortgage corporation