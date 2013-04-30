BRIEF-Blumetric reports qtrly revenue of $7.2 mln
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to pay dividends for common and preferred shares in the form of interest on capital, according to a securities filing. The board of Brazil's state-run oil company approved payouts of 0.27 reais per common share and 0.76 reais per preferred share at a meeting late on Monday.
The payments will be made in two installments and will bear interest calculated by the Selic overnight lending rate, the filing added.
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes