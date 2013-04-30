Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to pay dividends for common and preferred shares in the form of interest on capital, according to a securities filing. The board of Brazil's state-run oil company approved payouts of 0.27 reais per common share and 0.76 reais per preferred share at a meeting late on Monday.

The payments will be made in two installments and will bear interest calculated by the Selic overnight lending rate, the filing added.