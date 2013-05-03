Brazilian port operator LLX Logistica SA, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, said on Friday it has renewed the terms on a loan of 467.7 million reais ($233.85 million) with Banco Bradesco for 18 more months.

The terms of the loan, signed in May 2011, will now extend until October 2014, LLX said in a statement. LLX needs the financing to build the massive Açu port complex in Rio de Janeiro state.

($1 = 2.006 reais)