BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
The following investment banks and brokerages trimmed their price target estimates for shares of Brazilian card payment processor Cielo SA after first-quarter earnings. Profit at the merchant acquirer beat estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts but underscored poor operating trends as Brazil's economic slowdown bit into card usage.
================================================================ BROKERAGE ANALYST NEW TARGET OLD TARGET RATING ================================================================ Votorantim R. Schuetz 52.5 reais 63 reais MP (=) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bradesco BBI C. Firetti 48.2 reais 58 reais MP (=) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Agora A. Lemos 53.9 reais 67.4 reais H (=) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Deutsche Bank M. Pierry 49 reais 58 reais H (=) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Espirito Santo G Schroden 51 reais 61 reais N (=) ================================================================
