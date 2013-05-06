Brazilian oil company HRT Participações em Petróleo SA
and its subsidiary HRT Oil and Gas Ltda will buy a 60
percent stake in the Polvo oil field in the offshore Campos
Basin from BP Energy do Brasil for $135 million, the company
said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
As part of the deal, HRT will also buy 100 percent of BP
Energy America LLC, the owner of the fixed platform "Polvo A"
and of a drilling rig required to operate in the Polvo field.
Most of the purchase will be financed through a loan from Credit
Suisse. The deal remains subject to the approval of
Brazil's oil regulator.