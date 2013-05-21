Analysts at banks including BTG Pactual Group and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch expect a decision to make the central bank
the watchdog for the merchant acquiring industry. They also
expect efforts by lawmakers to curb profits at card payment
processors to escalate regulatory-related risks in the industry.
A decision by the government to centralize all oversight of the
industry in the hands of the central bank "sends out a clear
message that self-regulation isn't considered sufficient, within
government circles, to curb the banking industry's profitability
and fuel competition," wrote Marcelo Henriques, banking analyst
with BTG Pactual, in a client note on Tuesday.
A draft bill under discussion in the Senate that proposes
caps on merchant discount rates and other fees charges by
merchant acquirers like Cielo SA represents "the most
relevant threat" to the industry, BofA ML analyst Jorg
Friedemann wrote in a separate note. Friedemann also expects "a
bumpy road for shares of Cielo in the short-term as the
regulatory framework unfolds over the next few months."
"We also continue believing that investors have priced in a
friendly regulatory and competitive scenario and assumed that
current profitability and double-digit earnings-per-share growth
will last - an environment we think is unrealistic," BTG
Pactual's Henriques wrote in the note.