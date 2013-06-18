Production of raw steel in Brazil fell 3.1 percent in the first five months of 2013 to 14.142 million tonnes, based on preliminary data, the nation's largest group representing steelmakers said on Tuesday.

Production of rolled steel was little changed, rising 0.1 percent to 10.68 million tonnes, the Rio de Janeiro-based Instituto Aço Brasil, or IABr, said in a report. Flat steel output rose 0.2 percent to 6.11 million tonnes.

In May alone, raw steel production rose 5.5 percent to 3.01 million tonnes from a year earlier, while rolled steel increased 3.8 percent to 2.3 million tonnes.