Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private-sector bank, agreed to buy insurer BMG Seguradora SA for 85 million reais ($39 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday. The purchase of a 99.99 percent stake in BMG Seguradora will be made through a unit that also controls a stake in a joint venture with Banco BMG SA, formerly BMG Seguradora's controlling shareholder, the filing added.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

BMG Seguradora earned 62.6 million reais in underwritten premiums last year, and about 42.4 million reais in the first five months of the year, the filing said. Itaú has been growing its insurance, credit card and investment banking units as part of a strategy to diversify revenue from lending-related transactions amid declining borrowing costs, a weaker economy and greater state intervention in the banking industry.