BRIEF-Callidus Capital Q4 earnings per share $0.45
* Callidus Capital reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
CPFL Energias Renováveis SA, the alternative energy unit of Brazilian utility CPFL Energia SA, said on Friday it would begin building the book for its initial public offering on July 8, pushing the date back four days from its original plans.
The company said the rest of its IPO timeline was unchanged, with shares set to price July 17 and begin trading July 19.
* Callidus Capital reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
* Posted net income of 8.5 billion pesos in 2016, 21 pct higher than reported in 2015.
* FY 2016 net profit 29.0 billion roubles ($516.80 million)versus loss of 47.7 billion roubles year ago