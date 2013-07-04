Abril Educação SA, a Brazilian learning systems
company, will buy Centro Educacional Sigma for 130 million reais
($57.5 million), the latest in a wave of buyouts sweeping the
country's education sector. The deal will add about 5,100 pupils
to Abril's student population, the company said on Thursday.
Earlier this year Abril sold 586 million reais of new shares
to finance the acquisition of language school Wise Up. Rivals
Kroton Educacional SA and Anhanguera Educacional
Participacoes SA also announced plans to merge in an
all-stock deal triggering further consolidation in the industry.
($1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais)