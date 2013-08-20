The default rate for speculative-grade Latin American companies
rose to 4.2 percent in the 12 months through July 2013, the
highest level for the indicator since June 2010, when it stood
at 4.4 percent, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
According to the ratings company, modest regional and global
economic growth will present challenges for Latin American
issuers amid modest economic activity. The forecast for the
region's speculative-grade default rate in the next 12 months is
3.3 percent, compared with 2.5 percent for global corporates.
Seven companies - two from Brazil and five from Mexico -
fell behind on their payments during the period, Moody's said.
The default by Brazil-based Banco Cruzeiro do Sul SA was the
largest corporate default by volume in the region since 2002.
Other notable defaults in the past year were those
afflicting the Mexican homebuilding industry. Over the past
year, rating downgrades have been more numerous than upgrades in
Latin America, according to Moody's. For methodological
purposes, Moody's rated the debt of 336 companies in 21 Latin
American countries by the end of July 2013, a 10 percent
increase during the year. The majority of new issuers were based
in Brazil and Peru.