Education firms Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA and Kroton Educacional SA were added to Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stock index for the period between Sept. 2 of this year and Jan. 3, 2014, exchange operator BM&FBovespa said on Monday.

With the addition, the index comprises 73 stocks from 67 companies, BM&FBovespa said.

Mining firm Vale SA remains the most heavily weighted stock on the index at 8.287 percent, followed by oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA at 7.617 percent and lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA at 4.558 percent.

The weighting of troubled oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA dropped to 4.259 percent of the index, down from 5.061 percent in the previous portfolio.