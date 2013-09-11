BRIEF-Solvesta: successful sale of Stürtz property
* Cash inflow for expected income taxes for solvesta ag amounts to approx. 3 million euros ($3.20 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Brazilian businessman Eike Batista cut his stake in shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA to 66.68 percent last month from 75.31 percent, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. Between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30, Batista sold 26.98 million shares to raise 23.29 million reais ($10.27 million).
($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais)
* Cash inflow for expected income taxes for solvesta ag amounts to approx. 3 million euros ($3.20 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* DBAG Fund VII will acquire the interests in Abbelen GmbH and Oscar Mayer Ltd. via joint management holding company