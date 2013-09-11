Downside earnings revisions remain a risk in Brazil during the
second half of this year, although such moves are likely to be
moderate in magnitude, strategists at Santander Investment
Securities led by Daniel Gewehr said in a note to clients On
Wednesday. "Investors believe sell-side 2013 and 2014 estimates
are aggressive and should be slightly reduced, as shown by our
investor poll ... we agree with investors' opinion, and believe
we could see small declines in our estimates," the note said.
Second-quarter earnings in Brazil came slightly below
expectations, with more than 45 percent of the companies polled
by Thomson Reuters posting lower-than-expected sales and net
income growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis. On an annual basis,
earnings rose in the single-digit territory, despite the weak
base of comparison from 2012.
Markets are currently pricing 1 percent of
inflation-adjusted earnings growth in Brazil for this year,
below the 2.4 percent, six-year average in earnings growth. The
benchmark Bovespa index is set to continue
underperforming second-tier indexes such as a gauge for
performance of shares with small or mid-sized market value,
Gewehr and his team said.