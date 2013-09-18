BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The number of bounced checks in Brazil fell to 1.87 percent of total checks in circulation in August, down from 2.03 percent in July, and 1.97 percent in August 2012, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.
They remain at a near four-year high in the January-to-August period. The high number of bounced checks come as rising inflation hampers the ability of households to stay current on their debt. In addition, the rising household debt ratio, which weighs on disposable income, poor financial education and rising borrowing costs likely were also to blame for the still-high readings.
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in