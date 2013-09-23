Banco Industrial e Comercial SA, a Brazilian
mid-sized lender specializing in corporate credit, on Monday
denied speculation that its largest shareholders are close to
selling their stake in the bank. "Majority shareholders told the
company that currently there are no binding agreements with
third parties regarding a potential sale of control of the
company," Milto Bardini, the bank's head of investor relations,
said in a securities filing.
BicBanco, as the bank is known, said in August that
"baseless market hubbub" over the lender's potentially eroding
financial position sparked a decline in bond prices. Concern at
the time mounted that the São Paulo-based bank was grappling
with a souring credit market, a weakening economy and rising
borrowing costs - things that Bardini denied in an earnings
release on Aug. 14.