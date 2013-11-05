Shareholders of OGX Petróleo e Gas SA, the oil
company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, will
debate a name change, a consolidation of its share structure and
a ratification of its recent filing for bankruptcy court
protection, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The company, which on Oct. 30 filed for protection from
creditors in a Rio de Janeiro court, said in a statement to
stock market regulators said the measures will be considered at
an extraordinary shareholders meeting to be held Nov. 19.
OGX's court petition, seeking relief from 11.2 billion reais
in debt, was the largest ever corporate bankruptcy filing in
Latin America.