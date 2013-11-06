OSX Brasil SA, the struggling shipbuilder controlled
by former Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, confirmed on
Wednesday a much-needed lifeline from banks that agreed to
refinance a 461 million reais ($201.3 million) loan.
State-run Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco Santander Brasil
SA, the lender that provided a guarantee to make the
loan feasible, agreed to roll over the credit line for an
additional 12 months, according to a security filing.
On Oct. 15, OSX extended a similar loan with state
development bank BNDES guaranteed by Banco Votorantim SA by an
additional 30 days.
OSX shares jumped on Tuesday, when sources told Reuters that
the company had rolled over the debt.
($1 = 2.29 Brazilian reais)