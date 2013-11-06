Brazil's mobile phone market saw a net decline in subscribers in September, shrinking 0.06 percent to 268.3 million active phone lines, according to phone regulator Anatel. It was the first monthly drop since June 2006.

The numbers highlighted a shift in Brazil's cooling wireless market from a race for market share to a push for profitability as sales stagnate. Wireless operators are combing their subscriber bases to weed out less profitable users.