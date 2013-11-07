RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazil's Grupo Oi SA
, now considering a proposed merger with Portugal
Telecom, in a regulatory filing Thursday said the
transaction will go ahead only if the Portuguese company's stake
in the merged group falls within the percentage established in
their pending agreement.
To clarify inquiries by Brazil's stock market regulator, Rio
de Janeiro-based Oi in the filing said Portugal Telecom's stake
in the merged company after the proposed transaction must fall
between 36.6% and 39.6%.
The size of Portugal Telecom's stake had previously been
defined when the two companies, both struggling after inroads by
rivals in their respective markets, announced a proposed merger
on Oct 2.
In the filing on Thursday, Oi also said that the net debt
for the new company, to be known as CorpCo, is expected to total
41.23 billion reais ($17.92 billion).
($1 = 2.30 Brazilian reais.)
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)