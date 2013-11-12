BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
Oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA and its biggest shareholder, Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, will aim to resolve a dispute over the use of a put option through an independent panel of jurists, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Under the put option, Batista must buy the stock in the company, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 30, at 6.30 reais a share. OGX stock currently trades at 0.14 reais per share.
Batista has repeatedly objected to OGX's requests that he exercise the option. A decision on the dispute should require 60 days, the filing said.
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.