Oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA and its biggest shareholder, Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, will aim to resolve a dispute over the use of a put option through an independent panel of jurists, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Under the put option, Batista must buy the stock in the company, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 30, at 6.30 reais a share. OGX stock currently trades at 0.14 reais per share.

Batista has repeatedly objected to OGX's requests that he exercise the option. A decision on the dispute should require 60 days, the filing said.