BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Brazilian energy company Eneva SA, formerly part of troubled tycoon Eike Batista's EBX group, will receive repayment for part of the 50 million reais ($21.9 million) it paid to investment bank BTG Pactual Group for financial consulting services, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Under the terms of the deal, Batista, through EBX, will pay Eneva 10 million reais and forgive 5 million reais in debt.
The agreement will also free Eneva of any future payment obligations to BTG, the filing said.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: