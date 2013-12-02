Brazil exchange operator BM&FBovespa announced its first preview of modifications to the benchmark Bovespa stock index for the first four months of 2014 on Monday.

Insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA , education firm Estácio Participações SA, homebuilder Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA, health benefits administrator Qualicorp SA and toll road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA were added to the index preview.

Listing the shares in the preview increases the likelihood that they will be added to the official index for January through April of 2014.

Shares of online retailer B2W, agribusiness firm Vanguarda Agro SA and electric utility Cteep were removed from the index preview, as well as common shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA and steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas.